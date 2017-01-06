Wilson Lodge Dedicates West Family Wing

In Oglebay, the Wilson Lodge dedicated the West Family Wing in honor of Gary and Phyllis West Friday evening.

The Wing features newly renovated rooms the West family helped upgrade with a generous donation to the Lodge.

The Wilson Lodge has opened newly renovated rooms in it's West Family Wing, @WTRF7News will have the story tonight pic.twitter.com/A6kljYX8DP — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) January 6, 2017

The rooms were built back in 1957, but are now more spacious and enhanced with new resources including private balconies and patios. For the West's helping the Wilson Lodge was a no brainer.

"We've been going to Oglebay Park for the last 50 or 60 years, and when we were able to help the park we decided we would do that," said Gary West. "And came with the money for them to do the conversion."

Both Gary and Phyllis told 7news they are very happy with the changes that were made to each room, and appreciate the Lodge putting their notes to use.