Gary West and his wife, Phyllis, confirmed to 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro that they have in fact given money to help the JB Chambers Sports Complex in East Wheeling.

The money will be used to place seats inside the stadium on 16th street. West said they will be aiming to begin the project in March or April of this year.

"That is one rumor that's true," Phyllis West told Conigliaro.

