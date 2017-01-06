Officials Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

UPDATE:
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the carry-out was robbed at gunpoint and they believe the robber is a white male who was wearing a ski mask and sunglasses.
Officials said the alleged robber left the scene in a full-sized white van. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 740-283-8600 or you can call our Lauttamus Security CrimeFighters Tip Line at 1-800-223-0312, all calls are kept confidential.
UPDATE:
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the call came into them around 8:39 Friday night after someone allegedly robbed the Knoxville Carry-Out with a gun.
Police were on scene combing through surveillance video to find additional leads and as of 10:30 PM, the robber was not in custody.
It is expected that once investigators have time to process all of the evidence they would put out a description of the alleged robber.
An Armed Robbery has police on high alert in Jefferson County.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is on-scene at the Knoxville Carry-Out after they said someone robbed the store. Officials said they do not have the robber in custody at this time, but officers are still on-scene.
WTRF
