Officials Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

UPDATE:

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the carry-out was robbed at gunpoint and they believe the robber is a white male who was wearing a ski mask and sunglasses.



Officials said the alleged robber left the scene in a full-sized white van. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 740-283-8600 or you can call our Lauttamus Security CrimeFighters Tip Line at 1-800-223-0312, all calls are kept confidential.

UPDATE:

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the call came into them around 8:39 Friday night after someone allegedly robbed the Knoxville Carry-Out with a gun.



Police were on scene combing through surveillance video to find additional leads and as of 10:30 PM, the robber was not in custody.



It is expected that once investigators have time to process all of the evidence they would put out a description of the alleged robber.





An Armed Robbery has police on high alert in Jefferson County.



The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is on-scene at the Knoxville Carry-Out after they said someone robbed the store. Officials said they do not have the robber in custody at this time, but officers are still on-scene.



Stay with 7News for updates.