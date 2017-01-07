Man Arrested in Steubenville Connected with Triple Homicide

A man wanted for the death of a man and pregnant woman has been arrested in Steubenville.

On Saturday, U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force arrested David Calhoun, Jr. on the 500 block of Linden Avenue. Calhoun was wanted for a triple homicide investigation out of Ravenna, Portage County, OH.

According to the Record-Courier, Calhoun shot LeShaun Sanders, 33, Wednesday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, Sara Marsh, 32, was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital. Portage County Sheriff David Doak said she was reportedly six to 10 weeks pregnant.

Calhoun is in the Jefferson County Jail waiting to be extradited back to Portage County.