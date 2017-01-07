Sheriff: Four in Custody after Meth Bust

Four people are in custody after a meth bust in Monroe County.

According to Sheriff Charles Black, officials found 15 grams of methamphetamine, cash, and drug abuse instruments in the parking lot of the Woodsfield McDonald's around 2:00 a.m., Saturday. The restaurant was closed at the time.

Joseph Reeves, 31 of Massillon, Austin Mullins, 21 of Bowerston, Courtenay Robinson, 27 of Canton, and Summer Longenette, 21 of Alliance, are all in custody in connection with the bust.

***This story has been updated to clarify that officials found the items in the parking lot and not the restaurant, which was closed at the time.