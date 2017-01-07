West Virginia confronts cash shortage despite natural riches

By MICHAEL VIRTANEN

Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers will soon return to work to find the state in the same position as last year - resource rich and cash poor.

A projected state budget deficit of $400 million next year comes amid anemic tax collections. Meanwhile, 18 percent of West Virginia's 1.8 million people live under the federal poverty line and the jobless rate hovers at 6 percent, fully a point higher than the national average.

Republicans who command the Legislature are espousing tax and regulation cuts as ways to promote the free market and spur jobs creation.

Skeptics say West Virginia is poised to repeat the same poverty cycle with booming natural gas it experienced with coal. They argue that well-paying jobs to extract its buried wealth will eventually run out along with the reserves.

