The Franciscan University of Steubenville community is in mourning after the death of President Emeritus Father Michael Scanlan, TOR.

Father Scanlan served as President of Franciscan University from 1974 to 2000, Chancellor from 2000 to 2011, and became President Emeritus in 2011.

He died Saturday morning after battling an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are still being determined.

He was 85 years old.