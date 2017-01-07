Volunteers clean buildings in Wheeling

The City of Wheeling is another step closer to revamping two old buildings downtown.

Throughout the day Saturday, volunteers with the Young Preservationists and Americana got their hands dirty, clearing and cleaning out the buildings at 1107 and 1109 Main Street.

The buildings are both owned by the city but are being looked at by developers.

Cleaning the buildings will make it easier to take measurements and come up with architecture plans and will hopefully mean the buildings are re-purposed faster.

"Any time the city itself acquires a building, the first means of progress is to demolish it. Then we end up with vacant lots with negative value. Much of the new council campaigned on preserving old buildings, and I feel like this is a perfect fit. This is kind of keeping our campaign promise. Not to mention, these buildings are structurally sound. They just need spruced up, and they just need some investment," said Brian Wilson, City Council representative of Ward 3.

Wilson also says that with the significant investments they have been seeing in downtown Wheeling lately, he predicts the buildings will be remodeled faster than expected.