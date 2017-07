One man is behind bars after allegedly leading police on a foot chase through East Wheeling.

Officials say they saw 38-year-old Merrill Miller acting disorderly on Jacob Street. When they approached him, Merrill allegedly ran away. Police say he was later found, along with a firearm nearby. They say he appeared to have been intoxicated.

Miller is being held in the Northern Regional Jail on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He has two previous felony convictions from 2001 and 2004.