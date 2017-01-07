The Cancer Research Classic is more than Just Basketball

The Cancer Research Classic is the place to be if you're a high school basketball fan.

This year's tournament featured 16 teams--including 4 regional teams and 10 of the top 20 high school basketball teams in the nation. But it's not just about basketball, it's also about men's health. The tournament is used to raise awareness and support undergraduate prostate cancer research at Wheeling Jesuit University.

"We as men don't receive preventative care like women do, so we live 7, 8, 9 years less than women. Anything that we can do to increase awareness of men's health issues is essential," Director of the CRC Dr. Merrick told 7News Reporter Paige Madden.

For about 4 hours of the tournament on both Friday and Saturday, a men's health forum was held in the lobby, where men could have healthcare screenings by resident physicians and find information regarding men's health issues.

But, if you missed the tournament, let this be a reminder to all men to stay on top of your health, "Probably the number one thing is go see your physician, your medical care provider," said Health Officer at the Wheeling-Ohio Health Department Dr. Mercer. "They're adept at...what are the normal screening things, do we do the PSA, do you need a colonoscopy screening for colon pollops, do you need a chest x-ray, do we need to work on smoking. I mean, those are things, and I think the main thing is awareness."

If you're looking for more information about the tournament or men's health tips, you can visit the Cancer Research Classic website at cancerresearchclassic.org.