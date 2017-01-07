Biggest Pittsburgh Fan in Ohio Valley

It's a new year, and virtually a new season for the NFL as the playoffs begin this weekend. Here in the Ohio Valley there's one postseason game that matters a little bit more than the rest, Pittsburgh taking on Miami.

So, 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro spoke to one of the teams biggest fans.

"I've got family, I've got work and I've got the Steelers," said life-long Steelers fan Bob Tschappat Jr.

Since he could remember Tschappat has represented the black and gold, now with another postseason upon us he's ready to trek up to Heinz Field for his 15th straight home playoff game.

"It's a big week; it's playoff time in Pittsburgh," Tschappat said to Conigliaro.

For Tschappat, Pittsburgh is more than just a team that's 68 miles from home, but they embody his favorite memories from his first full season in '76 to "the greatest super bowl of all time" in '09.

"They're just a huge part of my life," he said. "They represent my life outside of my work and my family, that's it."

Since 1996 he's only missed 5 home games in attendance, and more recently Tschappat had attended 104 straight, dating back to Big Ben's rookie season, that came to an end this Christmas.

"You don't even know what you're doing you're just so into it. I've been like that, I think anyone will tell you that's just the way I am," Tschappat spoke about watching the games.

The team represents so much to Tschappat that his now two year old son, has a very familiar name.

"My favorite is Ben Roethlisberger, so I wanted to name him after Ben. So, we got a little family in there with my favorite thing, the Steelers. Benjamin seemed like a great name, and it is a great name, very proud to call him Benjamin," Tschappat said. "He knows who his daddy's favorite player is; which is his favorite player, or it certainly will be."

As for this Sunday's game, he's very confident in his squad, "Oh, we're going to win, I'm not going to give a score, but we're definitely going to win and we'll move on to Kansas City. We went to Miami and Miami beat us. We owe them, it's a revenge tour right now."

