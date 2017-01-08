Suspect in Ohio State attack tried to drop classes - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Suspect in Ohio State attack tried to drop classes

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University asked a school academic adviser to let him drop his classes two weeks before the Nov. 28 attack.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan made the request in an email Nov. 13. The adviser emailed the Somali-born business major the next day saying the deadline for dropping classes had passed.

An Ohio State police officer shot and killed Artan after he drove into a crowd outside a classroom building and then attacked people with a knife. Thirteen people were injured in the attack.

The newspaper obtained the emails from OSU from a public records request.

Authorities believe Artan's attack was partly inspired by an American-born cleric killed in a U.S. drone strike in Yemen.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.