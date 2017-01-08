Off-duty officer arrested after dropping gun at Ohio theater

MILFORD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an intoxicated off-duty Cincinnati police sergeant faces misdemeanor charges after prompting the evacuation of a southwest Ohio movie theater when she dropped a department-issued handgun in front of other patrons.

Court records show 50-year-old Shauna Lambert has been charged with inducing panic and using weapons while intoxicated after the incident Friday night at a multiplex theater in Milford. She was arrested inside the theater and jailed overnight. Lambert posted bond Saturday.

A theater-goer tells WCPO-TV that Lambert was acting strangely and began harassing people before dropping what police say was a 9mm handgun. No one was hurt in the evacuation.

A Cincinnati police spokesman says Lambert has been with the department for about 20 years.

A hearing is scheduled Monday in Clermont County Court.

