Justice picks sheriff for job as state police superintendent

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov.-elect Jim Justice has selected Greenbrier County Sheriff Jan Cahill to serve as superintendent of state police.

Cahill spent 23 years with West Virginia State Police in a variety of roles. He started as a field trooper in 1989 and retired as troop commander captain in Beckley in 2012. He was elected as Greenbrier County sheriff that same year and was re-elected last year.

Justice said in a statement Saturday that he looks forward to working with Cahill to modernize the state police to better serve the public.

Cahill says he's looking forward to returning to state police with "fresh eyes to find new ways" to protect West Virginians. He says it wasn't an easy decision to leave the sheriff's office but says he couldn't pass up this opportunity.

