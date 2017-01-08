W. Va. and Ohio Senators Comment on Proposed Obamacare Repeal

As President Obama prepares to leave office and usher in President-Elect Donald Trump, many people are wondering what will happen to Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act.

Although the United States Senate and House are both Republican-led, not all representatives are in favor of repeal.

Just this week, House Speaker Paul Ryan promised that the Affordable Care Act will be repealed this year.

"Stop the damage from getting worse, because it is getting worse. All the insurers tell us it's going to be even worse in 2017," Ryan said.

The Trump administration promises that Obamacare will be replaced with something better and more affordable, but many people are wondering when.

Many legislators, including Senator Brown in Ohio, fear that repealing the Affordable Care Act without putting an immediate replacement in place could be detrimental to families across the United States.

"This isn't about talking points. This is about real human beings losing health insurance, real human beings get thrown off their healthcare because of a preexisting condition. It's about seniors who are saving a thousand dollars a year -- 100,000 of them in my state alone, in Ohio -- who are saving a thousand dollars a year in their prescription drug costs. Those are all gone if Congress moves forward on repealing the Affordable Care Act," said Senator Brown (D-OH).

Republican legislators, on the other hand, are confident that a repeal is in the best interest of Americans.

"We've go to repeal it to create a system in a stable way, transition so that nobody loses their insurance in the transition period, and make sure that we are looking at market and patient driven health insurance," said Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

On Sunday, Trump's spokeswoman Kelly-Anne Conway said the length of time it will take to replace the Affordable Act will depend on "what the piece of legislation looks like."