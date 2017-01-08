Bordas and Bordas and Pittsburgh Steelers Team Up for Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh received a big donation, thanks to Bordas and Bordas and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At the Steelers game on January 1st against the Cleveland Browns, Bordas and Bordas presented a check for $22,000 to the Ronald McDonald House.

The firm donated $500 for every sack made by the Steelers defense this year, including the per-season and post-season.

"We're not only here in the Valley but also have an office in downtown Pittsburgh," Jamie Bordas said.

"It's a way for us to give back to that community but also to the many families from this area who go up to Pittsburgh for their child to receive medical care to be able to have a place to stay, have a place to eat while they're up there in Pittsburgh."

Since the law firm committed to donating $500 for every sack in the post-season as well, they will be adding to the donation.