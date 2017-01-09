iPhone celebrates 10th birthday

Apple Computer CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone ten years ago today.
Jobs made the announcement in San Francisco and the device went on sale the following June.
The iPhone quickly took off and started the smartphone age.
Apple rode the wave to become one of the top technology companies on the planet.
Its sales hit the wall last year, but the company is set to deliver a new device in the fall.
