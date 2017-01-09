Battle over ObamaCare Continues on Capitol Hill

The battle in Congress over ObamaCare continues on Capitol Hill.

Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said a replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act will be ready to go by this week.

Paul recently tweeted President-Elect Donald Trump supports his plan to replace ObamaCare the day it's repealed.

The Trump Administration promises ObamaCare will be replaced with something better and more affordable.

Many legislators including Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown fear repealing it without putting in an immediate replacement in place could be detrimental to families across the United States.

"This isn't about talking points. This is about real human beings losing health insurance. Real human beings get thrown off their healthcare because of a preexisting condition. It's about seniors who are saving a thousand dollars a year. 100,000 of them in my state alone, in Ohio, who are saving a thousand dollars a year in their prescription drug costs. Those are all gone if Congress moves forward on repealing the Affordable Care Act," said Sen. Brown

On the other side of the aisle, Republican legislators, including West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito are confident a repeal is in the best interest of Americans.