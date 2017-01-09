Police Warn of AEP Scam in Marshall County

Detectives in Marshall County are investigating several reports of a man who is posing as an AEP employee, trying to take your hard earned money.

On Saturday, Sergeant Don Dewitt said several local businesses reported a man calling them saying he worked for AEP. Police say the man threatened to shut off the power at the businesses if they didn't pay outstanding bills immediately.

Sergeant Dewitt said usually the bills totaled around $1,500.

The man, who police say has a thick foreign accent, requested the local businesses purchase gift cards or pre-paid credit cards to pay the bills.

Sergeant Dewitt says he thinks it's only a matter of time before the scammers start calling homeowners with a similar story, which he says sometimes people do panic and fall for it.

"Especially when it's cold and a lot of people need the heat when it's 6 degrees out and they're like 'oh my God, I don't want to lose my heat,' and so then they'll panic and pay," said Sergeant Dewitt.

Sergeant Dewitt says scammers will often say "we'll meet you in the parking lot where you purchased the gift cards" and then somehow they won't make it there. He says the scammers usually won't show up and then they expect you to send them the money.

Officers contacted AEP and they say that is not the way they do business.

AEP representative Joelle Conners said AEP never asks customers for payments on pre-paid debit or credit cards.

Some other things she says to look out for:

Someone saying you need a new meter and must pay for one immediately.

Negotiating your bill if you pay them immediately.

Offering discounts if customers sign up for auto pay.

Demanding a deposit be paid immediately.

If you think you've been the victim of this scam, call your local police department. You can also report the scam to AEP by calling 1-800-982-4237.