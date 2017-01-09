Police Investigate Breaking & Entering in Wheeling

The Wheeling Police Department is seeking the public’s help with a breaking and entering investigation that occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday, Jan. 7.

According to police, thousands of dollars in merchandise was reported stolen from Alpine Skis & Boards.

Police say the intruders entered the business by kicking in the front door. Detectives saw footprints in the snow coming from the Warden Run area, where the suspects may have fled.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wheeling Police Department’s Investigations Division at 304-234-3781 or our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.