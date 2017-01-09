Steubenville Man Faces Charges After Allegedly Spitting in Officer's Mouth

A Steubenville man is facing several charges after police say he kicked officers and spit at them while resisting arrest.

Police say it started when they witnessed a vehicle with expired tags traveling on Belleview. Police then pulled the vehicle over on Maryland Street.

According to an officer report, the driver, Rashon A. Kenney provided his identification to the officer. As the officer began to speak to the passenger, police say Kenney told police his passenger did not need to provide identification. As police continued to attempt to speak with the passenger, Kenney continued to interrupt. Police then ordered Kenney out of the vehicle, but say he refused to get out before eventually standing in traffic. Officers say they were forced to push Kenney to the sidewalk for his own safety.

Officers then spoke with the passenger who cooperated with police. His information was run and cleared through LEADS. The passenger was allowed to leave by foot.

Police say that's when Kenney started verbally berating them. According to police, Kenney's records came back clear of any warrants. Officers say they spoke face-to-face with Kenney then reportedly detected the odor of alcohol coming from his breath. Kenney allegedly admitted to drinking earlier in the day.

Officers advised Kenney that he could possibly get a warning for having an expired plate. At that point officers say Kenney flipped them off and continued to verbally berate them.

Sgt. Joe Buchmelter made the decision to cite Kenney for the expired plate and tow his vehicle.

While writing the citation, another officer located a gun in the center console of the car. Police say Kenney did not tell police he had a weapon. Officers say then started to place him in handcuffs then Kenney began to kick the officers and their car.

Once handcuffed, police say Kenney refused to get in the back of their car and had to force him inside.

According to police, an officer attempted to buckle Kenney's seatbelt and Kenney started kicking the officer and spitting into his face - including into the officers open mouth.

Kenney was then taken to the Jefferson County Jail where he was searched by jailers and found in possession of a magazine for a Smith and Wesson .45 caliber handgun with six live rounds inside. Police say he also had four live rounds loose in his pockets.

Kenney was issued a citation for Expired Plates and was booked and charged with Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, Harassment by Bodily Substance and Resisting Arrest.

His bond was set at $50,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 17th.