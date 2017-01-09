Steelers Asst. Coach Joey Porter Placed On Leave

Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert released a statement Monday after the arrest of assistant coach Joey Porter.

In the statement, Colbert says:

We are continuing to gather information concerning Sunday night’s incident involving Joey Porter. We have been and will continue to be in communication with the NFL as is required by the Personal Conduct Policy. Pending further review, Joey Porter has been placed on leave. At this time, we will move forward with our preparations for the Divisional Round playoff game at Kansas City.

Porter was been charged with assaulting a doorman at a bar just hours after the team's 30-12 wild card win over the Miami Dolphins.

Police say Porter assaulted a doorman who wouldn't let him into a bar on Pittsburgh's South Side.

According to police, Porter appeared to be intoxicated.