Police Uncover Thousands of Dollars Worth of Stolen Items After Chase

BRILLIANT, Ohio -

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating after a chase led them to the discovery of tens-of-thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

According to police, Jerry Tillman and Sara Moore, have been arrested, but they are searching for one more male suspect.

This all started when a trooper tried to pull over the truck the three were in and it sped away south down Route 7 into Brilliant.

Once in Brilliant, the truck went off road and got stuck. That's when the three allegedly took off running.

Once Tillman and Moore were arrested police discovered the truck, the license plates, an ATV in the bed, plus more than $20,000 worth of power tools stolen out of Belmont County.

