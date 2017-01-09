Funeral Arrangements Made for Father Michael Scanlan - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Funeral Arrangements Made for Father Michael Scanlan

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio -

Funeral arrangements have been made for Father Michael Scanlan.

Father Scanlan is the former president at Franciscan University of Steubenville.

The Arrangements begin tomorrow at the Christ the King Chapel at the University. They will end with a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11 a.m. At the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception in Loretto, PA.

He died Saturday at the age of 85 after battling an extended illness.

Father Scanlan served as President of Franciscan University from 1974 to 2000.

