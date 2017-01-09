Man Accused of Fort Lauderdale Killings Appears in Court

The man accused of killing five people, including one right here in the Ohio Valley, and wounding six at a Fort Lauderdale airport, appeared in federal court Monday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Valle explained the charges 26-year-old Esteban Santiago faces and told him he could face the death penalty. Santiago told the judge that he understands the charges.

Santiago has been in custody since the Friday afternoon shooting.

The judge set a detention hearing for January 17th and an arraignment hearing on January 23rd.