School System Asking Students for Opinions

The leaders of one Mountain State School District are taking a hands-on approach to make sure their students are getting the best education possible.

Ohio County School Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller and Assistant Superintendent Rick Jones are making the rounds to each of the middle schools and high school. The goal is to get their opinions on what is working well within the schools and what type of improvements can be made. Today they visited Bridge Street Middle School and one of the things they talked about was bullying.

"That's our job... kids and having an opportunity to talk to the kids one on one. You know interacting in a positive environment and trying to figure out how we can make it the best ever," said Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller.

"It's such a good school because the principals and assistant principal get in and get involved with the students and all the activities and the school work," said Isabelle Miller.

"I think it can be better by helping the other kids be a little more kind," said Ethan Wheeler.

They also visited Warwood Middle School and hope to make it each school by the end of the week.