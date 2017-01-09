Former Hancock County Officer Sentenced

The retired Lieutenant with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office convicted of federal Deprivation of Rights charges has been sentenced to a year and a half behind bars.

Mark Cowden was convicted back in October.

Surveillance video of the incident showed that Cowden forced the arrestee face-first into a brick wall, slammed their head into the wall, and punched them in the back of the head.

Cowden must also pay more than $3,000 in restitution.