Cold Case Heats Up with Discovery of Photograph

Nancy Stewart Hranko Williams has been missing and presumed dead for nearly 28 years.

"She hitch-hiked, she drank, she prostituted," said Nancy's sister, Shirley Davis of Powhatan. Davis said Nancy kept a room at the Rogers Hotel in Wheeling. And arrest records in Belmont County show that she also spent time at the Clarendon Hotel in St. Clairsville.

She had a child, being raised by grandparents. That child, Jennifer Hranko, was ten years old when her mother appeared in her life. "She came to me in Powhatan at the playground, and told me that she was my mom," recalled Jennifer.

She still remembers her mother's boyfriend at the time. "He was all dressed up in a cowboy hat, a big long mustache, the shirt, the fringes on the pants, the cowboy boots," she said. That man, reportedly from Georgia, went by several aliases--Robert Mayhew, Bob or Tom Katz, Bob or Tom Wilson, Tom or Robert Tate.

"When you have that many aliases, you're either trying to hide your true identity from somebody, or there's other issues you have going on in your life," noted Sgt. Steve Forro of the Belmont County Sheriff's Department, who has taken an interest in this case.

So everyone was surprised when our 7News investigation turned up on old picture of Nancy's mysterious boyfriend. "It's the same man that I have another photograph of, so that gives us two pictures of this individual," said Sgt. Forro. "So we're hoping at some point that somebody's going to say, 'I know this guy, and this is who he is.' "

Jennifer Hranko has memories of her mother's brief visit, and that man, who pulled Nancy away from her. "They haunt me," she said tearfully. "No one knows who this guy is."

"We know this guy was into some shady things," said Shirley Davis. "Nancy had mentioned to our mother that she was afraid of him."

Police in Georgia also working on this case had an age-enhanced portrait done, of what Nancy would look like now. But her family believes she never lived past 26, when she disappeared.

"In my heart, I know she's dead," said Shirley Davis.

"I wish somebody would come forward," said Jennifer Hranko. "Someone around here knows something."

"She wasn't a bad person per se, not an evil person," Shirley said of Nancy. "She just led a bad lifestyle."

"At this stage, we are presuming this is a recovery effort," said Sgt. Forro. "But it would be nice to be able to close the chapter on Nancy's life and provide the family with some answers."

"We don't care about a conviction," said Jennifer. "We want her body. We want peace. At least give us that."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Belmont County Sheriff's Department at (740) 695-7933 and ask for Sgt. Steve Forro.