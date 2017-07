The woman accused of helping to murder a Jefferson County woman has been found competent to stand trial.

This past summer, Summer Maylashev pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the 2016 murder of Stephanie Pytash.

Officials believe Maylashev and co-defendant Michael Shane lured Pytash into a Toronto home to kill and burn her remains. Pytash was reported missing for months before investigators were able to find the remains in late August.