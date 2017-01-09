Guernsey County Woman Killed in Shooting

A Guernsey County woman is dead and her husband is in critical condition after the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting Friday.

Monday we traveled to the couple's Senecaville Lake home where people said they are devastated, but not ready to talk about it. That was the common theme in the quiet town. The woman who works at the general store described Shirley Timmons as a "wonderful woman."

The 70 year old couple had flown to Fort Lauderdale on Friday to join the rest of their family for a cruise, local radio stations WILE reports.

The Timmons Family released a statement Monday saying, “Shirley Timmons was an amazing daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. For Shirley, it was all about family. She and her husband of 51 years met when they were in the 8th grade.

They were high school sweethearts with the perfect love story. She was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen with the man of her dreams. Together they built a close, loving family with their three daughters, three son-in-laws and eight grandchildren. For Shirley, family meant vacations, football games and holiday traditions.

She was the most loving, passionate mother who had a love for life and truly sparkled. She will continue to sparkle through her husband, mother, three daughters and eight grandchildren. She touched many and was loved by all. She will live in our hearts forever and will be truly missed. We love you Mom and Grandma.”