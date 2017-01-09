Local Musicians Turn Passion into Productivity

Three young men from the Ohio Valley are taking their passion for music and their creativity to fuel something they hope one day will assist their families and help to showcase the Ohio Valley in a positive way.

They call themselves RealLyfe Music and they have a passion for hip-hop so they're taking their love for the genre and turning it into something productive. RealLyfe Music consists of Corey Vance, Devlin Graves, and Christopher Claycomb and all three have always known they have a love for music, but it's just been within the last couple of years that they've joined forces and talents to try to make something positive come out of the Ohio Valley, "I go by the name Corey Vance Music, but I'm with the group RealLyfe Music and me and him are currently working together on all of our tracks and we just released a tape called 'He Raps He Sings' and it's been doing really well for us together and right now our focus is pushing our music together as artists," said group member, Corey Vance.

All three of these guys have specific talents, whether it be writing the music editing the music or creating things like this music video shot in downtown Wheeling showcasing the beauty of the friendly city, "It's just been fun. It's just fun every day that we get to create something new and it's something we made ourselves," said group member, Devlin Graves.

The guys said they live in the moment. When they have an idea they make that idea come to fruition. Kind of how things went down when they started developing the lyrics and the music behind a song that they now hope will be played all across the mountain state, "We've been working on building this thing and we linked up and we just started making music and two years later we have a whole project out and our name as a group is finally buzzing," said group member Christopher Claycomb.

If you've seen the movie 'Straight Outta Compton' and that'll help to give you a better idea of exactly what it is that these guys are trying to accomplish three average guys that are working to fulfill their dreams but in the process make something beautiful for an area that they call home and something that same area to be proud of.

All the work is done in a humble studio/bedroom in Marshall County, but don't let the setting fool you, they have some high-tech equipment they use, just like the professionals.

The group is hoping their song 'West Virginia' is picked up and played around the state and possibly during warm-up games at WVU.

If you'd like some more info on the group you can look them up on social media, just search RealLyfe Music, that's also how you can get a copy of their CD, "He Raps He Sings".