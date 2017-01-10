Ohio Man Indicted on Sexual Abuse Charges

An Ohio man is facing numerous charges of sexual abuse after he allegedly sexually assaulted a boy and a girl in Ohio County.

An indictment was returned against Eric Marshall Christensen, 46, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio on Tuesday.

Christensen is charged with eight counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, nine counts of Sexual Abuse by a Custodian and one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

He allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl between April and August, and a young boy between May and September.

Both incidents took place in Ohio County.