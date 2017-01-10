Hostages 'fine,' suspect arrested near University of Alabama - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Police say a man was arrested after a hostage situation near the University of Alabama, and all the hostages are reported unharmed.

Lt. Teena Richardson, a Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman, said the incident Tuesday morning ended peacefully and said "The hostages are fine." She said there were about eight hostages. She said the man had a gun.

It happened at an Alabama Credit Union branch across the street from the UA law school.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson said officers initially responded to a bank robbery in progress. He contradicted an earlier statement from a police spokeswoman that a robbery hadn't been reported.

Most students return to class Wednesday, but many already were on campus.

Officers closed the area, and video and photos showed police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear.

