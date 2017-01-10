Ohio County BOE Discusses Ritchie Elementary Renovations

One of the focuses of Monday night's Ohio County Board of Education meeting surrounded the renovations of the Ritchie Elementary School.

Ohio County Schools Director of Facility and Maintenance Brian Harto said contractors had issues during work to replace the pool roof.

He also explained some other repairs had received priority because of the structuring of the contract the board signed with contractors.

Harto explained some additional funding would have to come from the board.

"The time we really wanted to start our pool project really didn't materialize. We tried to focus on our contracted work. And along those lines, they did have several other things that they had to do during that time in order to keep that on our projected schedule. So, the pool roof never really got started," said Harto.

Ultimately, the board OK'd additional funding for the pool roof replacement project.

Contractors plan on cutting the roof and lifting it clear when the weather permits.