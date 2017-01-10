Moundsville Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

Moundsville Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after they received a panic alarm Monday night.

According to police, the cashier at the Loading Zone hit the panic button after the suspect reportedly showed a knife and demanded more money on top of the lottery money.

When officers arrived on scene the suspect had taken off on foot traveling towards Middle Grave Creek Road.

The suspect is believed to be a white man about 5'7" to 5'10" about 200 pounds around 50-years-old.

Sergeant Dewitt says the cashier was shaken up but did the right thing by giving the suspect what he wanted.

Moundsville Police are looking for this man, suspected of robbing the Loading Zone on 4th St. with a knife. The latest at Noon @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/tLtzhmVrX1 — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) January 10, 2017

Here is the mask, hat, gloves and coat he was wearing--recovered about 3 or 4 blocks from The Loading Zone after suspect ran @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/UYY9EO1Nok — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) January 10, 2017

"Keep your phone handy, be observant, always check hands, the hands of the people coming in, do what they say, don't try to resist, that's usually when people get hurt," said Sgt. Dewitt.

If you know anything about the armed robbery, you are urged to call Moundsville Police or our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.