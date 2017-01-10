Missing 5-Year-Old Found Dead

UPDATE

The body of a missing 5-year-old in Ohio has been found.

According to CBS affiliate WOIO, police say Ashley Zhao's body was found "concealed" inside of her family's restaurant in Jackson Township where she was reported to have gone missing Monday evening.

WOIO also reports after the girl's body was found, an officer was seen taking pictures and walking into the apartment complex where relatives of Ashley live.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police in Ohio are looking for a missing 5-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Ashley Zhao was last seen in Jackson Township near Canton, Ohio.

She was last seen wearing a purple winter coat and gray leggings.

Zhao was described as an Asian girl, approximately 4 feet tall and weighing 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST), the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-834-3960, or our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.