Debbie Reynolds' death certificate confirms stroke

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Debbie Reynolds' death certificate confirms that the actress died of a stroke.
The Los Angeles County death certificate was obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press.
Under cause of death it says "intracerebral hemorrhage," a type of stroke caused by bleeding in the brain. The certificate lists high blood pressure as an underlying cause.
Reynolds died at age 84 on Dec. 28 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the certificate says.
It lists Reynolds' son Todd Fisher as the notifying party, and gives Reynolds' occupation as "actress."
Her daughter, Carrie Fisher, had died a day earlier. Fisher's death certificate lists the cause as "cardiac arrest."
Fisher, star of the "Star Wars" saga, and Reynolds, the "Singin' in the Rain" actress, had a joint funeral last week.
This story has been corrected to show that Fisher died from cardiac arrest. It was not stated whether the cardiac arrest was due to a heart attack.
