Court to Review Agreement in Case Against Phil Redford Thursday Morning

WHEELING, W.Va -

Earlier in the week 7News learned an agreement was reached in the Sexual Abuse case involving a former Wheeling Police officer.

Sources close to the investigation say this agreement will be considered by the Ohio County Circuit court on Thursday, January 12th at 11:00 a.m., before Judge Ronald Wilson.

The case was not taken to a Grand Jury since the agreement has been reached.

Details of the agreement have not yet been released.

Redford was accused of sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust while he was the head of security at the Linsly School.

