Confirmation Hearings Begin in Washington, D.C

Confirmation hearings for President-Elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks began today with Republican Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama.

Sessions was nominated by Trump as the next Attorney General. Protestors dressed in KKK costumes were removed from the hearing. Sessions has been criticized in the past for his harsh views on Muslims, immigrants, and other minorities

"Do you still believe that women and LGBT people do not face the kind of discrimination that the hate crimes law was passed to prevent," asked Sen. Patrick Leahy.

"Having discussed that issue at some length, that does not sound like something I said or intended to say," said Sen. Jeff Sessions.

"But you did say it," said Sen. Leahy.

"I understand, but I've seen things taken out of context," said Sen. Sessions.

Sessions also expressed his support for keep Guantanamo Bay detention facility open in Cuba.