Can Weather Make You Sick?

After bitter cold temperatures swept through the area this past weekend, most folks are thrilled to see a warm-up coming over the next few days. Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 60 degrees later this week, but is that really a good thing?

Many people believe that a sudden change in weather makes people more vulnerable to colds and flu. But what do the doctors say?

Chief Medical Officer at Wheeling Hospital, Dr. Angelo Georges says they do tend to see an increase in various illnesses when the temperatures fluctuate. But he says that increase has little with temperature change.

"Weather itself, hot or cold never cause colds or other respiratory infections. Mostly viruses and some bacteria do. However, in the cold weather when you go out in it, it does impair your immune system. Sometimes exposure to cold outside will make you more susceptible to these viruses," said Dr. Georges.

Dr. Georges does say that it's a good idea to take extra precautions when the weather changes. That includes washing your hands often and wearing a coat when you go outside even if the weather seems warm.