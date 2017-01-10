Drivers: Traffic Lights Too Slow Near Kroger In Wheeling

A 3-mile section of National Road in Wheeling is dramatically improved after paving, draining and pedestrian walkways were re-done, but one change has left some drivers fuming.

The traffic light between Kroger and Perkin's Restaurant takes longer to change.

In fact, over the holidays, it took so long that the line often stretched onto I-70.

Drivers said there's no reason the lights should take so long to change, but the division of highways says there is a reason, actually.

The pedestrian cross-walks were upgraded to comply with ADA requirements.

They have to allow people, with and without disabilities, time to get across the street.

But, they said they will make some changes to improve traffic flow.

"We think that can be done in the next couple of weeks. It could take a little bit longer if we have to switch out the big traffic box at that intersection but we're researching now the phasing part of that and trying to determine how we can best make that more efficient," said Brent Walker with the W.Va. Department of Transportation.

Walker said it was reportedly worse during the holidays with the Festival of Lights traffic.

People said they had to sit through several cycles of lights before they could move.

He said some of that can be alleviated and they'll make those changes as soon as possible.