Franciscan University Remembering Father Mike

Hundreds lined up before the doors even opened to remember a beloved member of the Franciscan University Community. Father Michael Scanlan is credited for the revival of the university, influencing its growth in a number of ways including bringing conferences and the household system to the school.

He served as president of the university from 1974 to 2000 during a time of great change, including the University's name from the College of Steubenville to Franciscan University of Steubenville in 1986.

Father Mike loved students and will be missed by many.

"He was an outstanding man with tremendous gifts and talents," said Richard Davis, TOR. "Just a gifted personality who loved the Lord and wanted always to love and serve the Lord to the best of his abilities, and even when Ii was with him, almost at the end of his days, he still was just giving himself over to the Lord. (He was) so willing to think of others first. He was just an exceptional person."

Father Mike's showing will be until 8 p.m. Tuesday night, then again, Wednesday from 8-10 a.m. before his funeral mass.