Traffic Moving Again After I-70 Accident

Traffic is flowing again after an accident on Interstate 70 in Ohio County.

Police said Tuesday a driver was rear-ended while trying to merge onto the Interstate from Route 2 North.

The driver of the second car was taken to Wheeling Hospital for treatment. Police said he had a large laceration on his head after hitting the windshield, but was responsive.

The scene has been cleared and police are continuing to investigate.

