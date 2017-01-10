Monroe County Man Accused of Murder Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of shooting another man to death in Belmont County back in mid-December has entered a not guilty plea.

Harold Wayne Johnson, Jr., 45 of Lewisville, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon by Judge John Vavra.

Johnson allegedly shot Clint Stephens, of Jerusalem, while Stephens sat in his parked car along Route 800 in Somerton.

Judge Vavra explained the possible penalties for this aggravated murder charge, "There are four possibilities. Life without parole. Life with parole after 30 years. Life with parole eligibility after 25 years. And life with parole eligibility after 20 years. The maximum possible fine is 25-thousand dollars."

Johnson's bond was set at $100,000, which was decreased from the original $1M. His trial is set for February 13 at 1 p.m.

To accommodate the large number of prospective jurors, jury selection will be held at Marian Hall in St. Clairsville.