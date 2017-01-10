Local Invention Going into Production

Knowing that you're doing something to help your family brings a sense of satisfaction that is beyond words. Knowing that you're helping the people that are nearest and dearest to your heart to better their lives.

That's exactly what's happening in Marshall County, when a woman submitted her idea for an invention and then had it patented. That process started nearly 2 years ago and just before Christmas they got some great news.

"It's just excited, it really is," local inventor Regina Miller told 7News Anchor Tate Blanchard.

Now if her face looks a little familiar that's because we caught up with Regina in March of last year when she was so excited to talk to us about the patent that she had on her invention that is called the 'Toe Protective Padding also known by its more common name, 'Stub-Eeze'.

"I just kept pushing forward, pushing forward and we got a contract with a company in Michigan, they're going to be manufacturing, put it on the product line and then it'll be out on the shelves," Miller said.

It's been a long process for Regina and the rest of the Miller family. You see she will contact the company about her invention and jump through the hoops only to have that company say that they are not interested. Regina went through this process several times, but it was her persistence that kept them on track.

"She just never gave up and it didn't matter if she thought she was being let down or not, or something didn't work out, she just put her heart and soul into it and it's paid off," Regina's husband Lee Miller said about his wife's achievement.

"Yeah, I'm proud of them. She's worked hard for it and she deserves it," son Rickey Cross said.

This whole process has been all about family for Regina and the Miller family. When we first talked with her last year she said if something were to come about from her invention she would love to be able to give back.

When we sat down for our story she made sure that she rounded up the people that are closest to her heart, her kids her brother-in-law and of course the next generation her grandkids. The oldest of the grandbabies is only eight but she had a very special message that she wanted everyone to know.

Tate asked, "Are you excited?" Granddaughter Zada Rush responded with, "Yes and I'm proud for them."

Now the company that is manufacturing the stubby ease is based out of Michigan and for right now Regina would like to keep their name anonymous, but they're working on getting the product onto the store shelves.

As for whether stores around here carry the product, Regina says she's going to make sure she brings her idea to the Ohio Valley for everyone to see.

We'll keep you updated on her progress.

