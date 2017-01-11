West Virginia hunters kill 112,000 deer and 3,000 bears

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - State wildlife officials say hunters killed 112,384 white-tailed deer in West Virginia during the recently completed hunting seasons.

They say hunters took 3,012 black bears, slightly fewer than the record set in 2015.

The Division of Natural Resources reports that hunters killed 46,071 bucks in the traditional buck firearm season and used guns to take 32,508 antlerless deer.

Another 28,808 deer were taken with bows and crossbows and 4,997 killed with muzzleloaders.

