Mother Offering Reward in Son's Death

It's been seven months since 15-year-old Kyle Morgan's body was found under the Fort Henry Bridge in Wheeling. His death was quickly ruled a homicide and there has been some progress made in the investigation. But the parents of the victim say enough is enough and it's time for the killer to come forward.

The investigation into the killing Morgan is still ongoing. His parents say too much time has passed without any answers.

Now, Morgan's parents are offering a $2,000 award for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death.

In a phone interview with Kyle's mother, Angela Hawkins Wednesday morning, she said every day that goes by without an arrest is like torture. She said all their family wants is closure, and that they're more than willing to pay for some answers.

"I pray every day that someone has the heart and the gumption to just come forward and please help us. That's all we want. That's all we ask. I'm more than willing to pay the 2-thousand-dollar reward. His father and I are more than willing. That money there is actually supposed to go toward his headstone, but we can't take it anymore. We just need some kind of closure," said Hawkins.

Angela is asking that anyone with information call Moundsville police or Detective Rob Safreed with Wheeling Police.

Detective Safreed can be reached at 304-234-3882. He can put you into contact with Angela. All tips and names will be kept confidential.