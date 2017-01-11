Steubenville Shooting Suspect Appears in Court - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Steubenville Shooting Suspect Appears in Court

Posted: Updated:

The man police say they have on video in two Steubenville gun fights, bond has been set at $750,000.

19-year-old Trent Andre was wanted for felonious assault. He made his initial appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Andre was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a Jefferson County Drug Task Force raid at an apartment in Steubenville's Market Square.

Police say they found an illegal gun and heroin on Andre.

He is accused of shooting Justyn Hendricks during the Speedway shootout a few weeks ago.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.