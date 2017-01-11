Steubenville Shooting Suspect Appears in Court

The man police say they have on video in two Steubenville gun fights, bond has been set at $750,000.

19-year-old Trent Andre was wanted for felonious assault. He made his initial appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Andre was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a Jefferson County Drug Task Force raid at an apartment in Steubenville's Market Square.

Police say they found an illegal gun and heroin on Andre.

He is accused of shooting Justyn Hendricks during the Speedway shootout a few weeks ago.