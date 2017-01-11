Threat Cleared at Fort Steuben Mall

UPDATE: Stores at the Fort Steuben Mall are now reopened after a bomb threat called into Sam Goody was determined to be not credible.
The employee who took the call around 2pm says a man with a "Middle Eastern accent" called the store, saying there was a bomb in the back of it.
He said they immediately evacuated employees and called 911.
A bomb sniffing dog from Wheeling arrived on scene about 45 minutes later.
He sniffed the area and found nothing.
Mall stores say the will likely reopen soon. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/V4gr85HnWk— Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) January 11, 2017
ORIGINAL:
Police have evacuated the Fort Steuben Mall after receiving a threat at the Sam Goody store inside the mall.
Steubenville Police and Fire Departments are on scene. According to police, a bomb threat was called into the mall around 2:00 p.m., Wednesday afternoon.
The Manager of the Sam Goody said he took a call from a man with a "Middle Eastern accent" who said there was a bomb in the back of the store.
A bomb-sniffing dog from Wheeling has arrived on scene. Officials have released very limited information at the moment.
HAPPENING NOW: police investigating bomb threat at Sam Goody at the Ft. Steuben Mall. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Zf0grhG7gq— Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) January 11, 2017
