Threat Cleared at Fort Steuben Mall

UPDATE: Stores at the Fort Steuben Mall are now reopened after a bomb threat called into Sam Goody was determined to be not credible.

The employee who took the call around 2pm says a man with a "Middle Eastern accent" called the store, saying there was a bomb in the back of it.

He said they immediately evacuated employees and called 911.

A bomb sniffing dog from Wheeling arrived on scene about 45 minutes later.

He sniffed the area and found nothing.

Mall stores say the will likely reopen soon. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/V4gr85HnWk — Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) January 11, 2017

ORIGINAL:

Police have evacuated the Fort Steuben Mall after receiving a threat at the Sam Goody store inside the mall.

Steubenville Police and Fire Departments are on scene. According to police, a bomb threat was called into the mall around 2:00 p.m., Wednesday afternoon.

The Manager of the Sam Goody said he took a call from a man with a "Middle Eastern accent" who said there was a bomb in the back of the store.

A bomb-sniffing dog from Wheeling has arrived on scene. Officials have released very limited information at the moment.

HAPPENING NOW: police investigating bomb threat at Sam Goody at the Ft. Steuben Mall. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Zf0grhG7gq — Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) January 11, 2017

