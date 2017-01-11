Threat Cleared at Fort Steuben Mall - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Threat Cleared at Fort Steuben Mall

Posted: Updated:
By Bob Westfall, Assignments Editor
Connect
A bomb-sniffing dog from Wheeling has arrived on scene. A bomb-sniffing dog from Wheeling has arrived on scene.
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio -

UPDATE: Stores at the Fort Steuben Mall are now reopened after a bomb threat called into Sam Goody was determined to be not credible.

The employee who took the call around 2pm says a man with a "Middle Eastern accent" called the store, saying there was a bomb in the back of it.

He said they immediately evacuated employees and called 911.

A bomb sniffing dog from Wheeling arrived on scene about 45 minutes later.

He sniffed the area and found nothing.

ORIGINAL:

Police have evacuated the Fort Steuben Mall after receiving a threat at the Sam Goody store inside the mall.

Steubenville Police and Fire Departments are on scene. According to police, a bomb threat was called into the mall around 2:00 p.m., Wednesday afternoon.

The Manager of the Sam Goody said he took a call from a man with a "Middle Eastern accent" who said there was a bomb in the back of the store.

A bomb-sniffing dog from Wheeling has arrived on scene. Officials have released very limited information at the moment. 

7News has a crew on the scene.  Follow 7News reporter Kristine Varkony on twitter for the latest. 

Stay with 7News and YourOhioValley.com for the latest details

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.