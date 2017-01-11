Black Ice Causes Problems in the Ohio Valley Wednesday

It's the deadliest of all slippery conditions, black ice.

This morning, people were sliding on porches, steps, sidewalks and roadways, and it didn't seem to make sense.

Because for the first time in several days, the air was warm this morning, far above freezing.

But 7News Meteorologist Emily Goodman explained the ground was below freezing. So it was slippery, even though it didn't look icy.

"It's such a thin layer of ice on top of the blacktop that it's transparent so it takes on the properties of the surface it's laying on. So like blacktop is black, so therefore it's transparent. It looks black. And it can be dangerous because people can't see it and they're already driving on it and by the time they realize it's slick, it's almost too late to stop," said Goodman.

We heard reports of several vehicle crashes but no injuries.

And even some of our colleagues slipped and fell in parking lots and on sidewalks this morning.

Black ice tends to surprise us because it's not shiny.

They say prime times for black ice are early morning and late evening.